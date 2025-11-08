Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,389,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,761,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,651,000 after purchasing an additional 469,511 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $74.33 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

