Bank of Montreal Can Buys 491,525 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.99% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,331,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.