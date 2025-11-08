Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,156 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

