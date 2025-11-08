4,561 Shares in Ecolab Inc. $ECL Bought by Baer Investment Advisory LLC

Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Ecolab comprises about 1.3% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 229,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 86,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price objective on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $315.00 target price on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.14.

Shares of ECL opened at $255.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. This trade represents a 3.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

