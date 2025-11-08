Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $237,000 in CSX Corporation $CSX

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 27,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in CSX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 target price on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSX news, EVP Kevin S. Boone sold 31,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $1,120,702.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 197,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,128,532.89. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,087.58. This trade represents a 1,700.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 20.55%.CSX’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CSX’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

