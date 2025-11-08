Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

