Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Docebo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Docebo Stock Down 3.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Docebo has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Docebo by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

