Loop Capital Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $75.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $95.46.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,340,393,000 after acquiring an additional 397,638 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,272,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $944,711,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 408,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,212,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,945,000 after buying an additional 71,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,729,000 after buying an additional 179,663 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

