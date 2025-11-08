Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Shares of AL opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The firm had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $317,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 141,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,983,458.12. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,514.10. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,292. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Air Lease by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 11.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $987,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

