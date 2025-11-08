Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.