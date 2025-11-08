Ellevest Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VEU opened at $72.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

