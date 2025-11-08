Ellevest Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VEU opened at $72.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.