First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in KLA Corporation $KLAC

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after acquiring an additional 404,634 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of KLA by 18.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,645,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,983,000 after acquiring an additional 251,339 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,526,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,568,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $1,193.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $1,284.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,069.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $920.95. The firm has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 113.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $1,120.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $1,060.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,237.16.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,128,418. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,566 shares of company stock worth $29,313,522. Company insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

