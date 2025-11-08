Evolution Petroleum Corporation $EPM Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,176 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Evolution Petroleum worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $154.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

