Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $221,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,724,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,534,000 after acquiring an additional 493,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,587,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $29,213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,864,000 after purchasing an additional 172,518 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,214.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $5,293,250.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,453.04. The trade was a 42.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,654 shares of company stock worth $7,189,232. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $179.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.81. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $148.70 and a one year high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

