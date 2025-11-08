Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 76.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 61.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently -48.25%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

