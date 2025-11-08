MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 11.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 9.9% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

MSA stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.85.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 25.23%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety Incorporporated has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $400,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,659.33. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

