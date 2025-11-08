Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 180.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

