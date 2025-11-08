Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,283 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.