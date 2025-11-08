Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.98 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $167.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -126.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $222.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $178.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.