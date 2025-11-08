Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,799 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF $TIPX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 731,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,230,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 378,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67,875 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 142,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $959,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

TIPX stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.