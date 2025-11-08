Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.82 Million Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.35 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.20%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

