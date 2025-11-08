PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $23,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised PulteGroup from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.