Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Gartner worth $22,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 210.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 527.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of IT opened at $230.44 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price objective on Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.