Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54,680 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 898,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PR shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

