Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Smurfit Westrock worth $21,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 50.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

NYSE SW opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

