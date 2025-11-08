Bank of Montreal Can Has $22.17 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 788.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $22,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 41.2%

Shares of ITA stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $198.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.99.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

