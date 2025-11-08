Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. 111 Capital lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $5,543,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $876,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 210 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,275. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $147.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $199.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average of $152.75.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.75) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 119.84%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

