FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bel Fuse Lifted by Analyst

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bel Fuse in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BELFB. Zacks Research raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $188.00 price objective on Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $161.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $161.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bel Fuse by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

