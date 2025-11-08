Aviva PLC Sells 91,058 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,058 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $94,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,354,000 after purchasing an additional 806,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,683,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Shares of PEG opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.34. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

