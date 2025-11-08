Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 600 to GBX 625 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 656 to GBX 696 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 645 target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 673.75.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lancashire

Lancashire Trading Down 0.1%

Insider Activity

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 666 on Thursday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 505 and a twelve month high of GBX 700. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 647.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 615.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 33.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider Philip Broadley bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 637 per share, with a total value of £29,939. Also, insider Bryan Joseph bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 609 per share, for a total transaction of £7,308. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.