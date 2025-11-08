William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of TARS Q4 Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TARS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $68.25 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,898,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $297,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $332,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,966,309.22. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,545,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,924. The trade was a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,832. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

