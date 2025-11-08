Core Molding Technologies FY2025 EPS Decreased by Roth Capital

Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Core Molding Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Molding Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

In related news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $119,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,196.48. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 50,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,016,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 148,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,209.60. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,020 shares of company stock worth $1,323,561. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 92.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 98,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.