Core Molding Technologies FY2025 EPS Decreased by Roth Capital

Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Core Molding Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Molding Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 0.9%
NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 92.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 98,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Core Molding Technologies
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.