Core Molding Technologies FY2025 EPS Decreased by Roth Capital

Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTFree Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Core Molding Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Molding Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $119,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,196.48. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 50,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,016,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 148,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,209.60. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,020 shares of company stock worth $1,323,561. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 92.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 98,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Earnings History and Estimates for Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

