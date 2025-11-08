Conduit’s (CRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 540 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conduit from GBX 300 to GBX 360 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 533.33.
Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with global reach. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.
