Aviva PLC Has $122.25 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213,186 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $122,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.