Aviva PLC Buys 30,108 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $114,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $194.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average of $218.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.63.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

