AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,456 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $155,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 350.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,126 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

AT&T stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.