Aviva PLC Has $139.39 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,495 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $139,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $145.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $149.44. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.