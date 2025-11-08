Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 18.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 16.3% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BMI opened at $187.68 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $256.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMI. Zacks Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.33.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

