36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Trading 16.5% Higher – Here’s Why

36Kr Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 21,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 8,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.
