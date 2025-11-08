Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Trading 10.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.9240 and last traded at $2.9240. 297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Danske upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

