Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,888 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,215,000 after acquiring an additional 900,461 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 548.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 537,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,651,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Baird R W cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of DAR stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

