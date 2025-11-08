Atria Investments Inc Has $801,000 Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,017 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,271,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,255,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 221,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $570,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMFG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.