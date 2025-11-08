Atria Investments Inc Sells 119,240 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,240 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SCHA opened at $27.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

