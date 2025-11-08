Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 834 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,415 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,264,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,136,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,694,000 after buying an additional 739,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $242.27 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.