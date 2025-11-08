Critical Comparison: Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) & AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) and AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AB Volvo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Halfords Group pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. AB Volvo pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. AB Volvo pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Halfords Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Halfords Group and AB Volvo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halfords Group $2.19 billion 0.19 -$42.87 million N/A N/A AB Volvo $49.84 billion 1.12 $4.77 billion $2.03 13.56

AB Volvo has higher revenue and earnings than Halfords Group.

Profitability

This table compares Halfords Group and AB Volvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halfords Group N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo 8.47% 22.66% 6.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Halfords Group and AB Volvo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halfords Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 AB Volvo 2 2 1 1 2.17

Summary

AB Volvo beats Halfords Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online. The Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans. The company also provides software as a service. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

About AB Volvo

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands. It offers road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders, excavators, and compact equipment. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-highway applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repairs, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop batteries for its electric products; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

