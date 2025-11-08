Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Price Target to GBX 40

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 50 to GBX 40 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

Shares of VEL opened at GBX 19.40 on Wednesday. Velocity Composites has a 12 month low of GBX 15.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 37.52. The firm has a market cap of £10.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

