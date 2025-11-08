Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Price Target to GBX 40

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 50 to GBX 40 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Velocity Composites Stock Performance
Shares of VEL opened at GBX 19.40 on Wednesday. Velocity Composites has a 12 month low of GBX 15.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 37.52. The firm has a market cap of £10.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.
Velocity Composites Company Profile
