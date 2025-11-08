Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RSVR. Weiss Ratings lowered Reservoir Media from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.37 on Friday. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $483.38 million, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.62%. Reservoir Media has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reservoir Media will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein sold 65,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $509,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,858.80. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 373.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

