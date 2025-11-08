National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTIOF. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $112.01 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $112.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.95.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.8531 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 313.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 46.79%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

