CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CGI Group has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%.CGI Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,675,000 after buying an additional 658,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CGI Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in CGI Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 358,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CGI Group in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

