KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.
KBC Group Price Performance
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. KBC Group had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
